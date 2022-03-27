TheStreet Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $129.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.