Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 16.4% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $72.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00028165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00422129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00052281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.