Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 30,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

