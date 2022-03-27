Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of THO stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

