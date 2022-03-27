Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 192,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Get Thryv alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $984.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,272,927 shares of company stock worth $39,760,863. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 177.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thryv by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.