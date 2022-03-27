Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 192,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.
Several equities research analysts have commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $984.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,272,927 shares of company stock worth $39,760,863. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 177.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thryv by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
