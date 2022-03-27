thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.87 ($15.24).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.07 ($8.87) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($29.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.22.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

