Tigress Financial Boosts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $29.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

