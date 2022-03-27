Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TITN stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 474,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

