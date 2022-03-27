Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, an increase of 565.5% from the February 28th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

TLSA stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.