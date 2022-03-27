TokenPay (TPAY) Hits Market Cap of $769,894.11

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $769,894.11 and $53,274.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,793.46 or 0.99936393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00064100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00023747 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

