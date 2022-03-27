Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 298 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

MMM opened at $150.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.59. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

