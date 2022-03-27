Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,518 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 225.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.92 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

