Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $337.49 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

