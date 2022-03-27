Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

CHWY stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,288.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

