Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $212.92 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.73. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

