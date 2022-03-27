Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 134 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,373 shares of company stock worth $20,942,395. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

