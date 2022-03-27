Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

Shares of AMT opened at $240.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.32. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

