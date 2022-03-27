Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $52.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.47.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE TOL opened at $49.11 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,880,900 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $80,354,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 159,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.