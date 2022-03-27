Tornado Cash Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $49.95 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $45.41 or 0.00101506 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.37 or 0.07012359 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,672.42 or 0.99847661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043644 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

