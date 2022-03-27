Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.09

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$95.09 and traded as high as C$101.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$101.81, with a volume of 3,639,575 shares.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.10.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$184.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$102.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.