Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Trading Up 10.5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) was up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 287,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 173,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$199.00 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$308.88 million and a P/E ratio of 370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

