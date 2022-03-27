Traders Purchase Large Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,084% compared to the typical volume of 197 call options.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.16.
About NextDecade (Get Rating)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.