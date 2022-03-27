Traders Purchase Large Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,084% compared to the typical volume of 197 call options.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

