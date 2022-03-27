Traders Purchase Large Volume of United Microelectronics Put Options (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 65,739 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,150% compared to the typical volume of 5,259 put options.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $54,570,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,496,000 after buying an additional 2,701,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after buying an additional 2,303,305 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.