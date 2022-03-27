Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xenetic Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,450 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,650% compared to the average volume of 140 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 277,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

XBIO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.51. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.