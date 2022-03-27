TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.43

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.43 and traded as high as C$18.12. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$18.02, with a volume of 248,811 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 179.38%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

