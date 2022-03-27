Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 497.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

