Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 213,203 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

