Transform Wealth LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

SNA stock opened at $208.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

