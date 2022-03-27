Transform Wealth LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,550 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Match Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,154,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,258,000 after purchasing an additional 786,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $106.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

