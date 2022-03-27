Transform Wealth LLC Sells 330 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

