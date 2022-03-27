Transform Wealth LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

