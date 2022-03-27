Travala.com Price Tops $1.73 (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00003691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $87.81 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.29 or 0.07026510 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.82 or 0.99820275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,706,287 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

