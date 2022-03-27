Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.34) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.19) to GBX 2,020 ($26.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.64).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,276 ($16.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,528.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,222 ($16.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.22).

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.77) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,855.16).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

