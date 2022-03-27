Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Trex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trex by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TREX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.96. 1,252,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,805. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17.
Several brokerages have commented on TREX. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.
About Trex (Get Rating)
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trex (TREX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.