Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Trex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trex by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.96. 1,252,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,805. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

