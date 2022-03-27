Trias Token (new) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $6.36 million and $3.75 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00008850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00112811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

