Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBOX. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 282 ($3.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.36).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.86. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 178 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.79). The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.