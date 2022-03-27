Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lessened by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.