Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 11,518 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 149,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

