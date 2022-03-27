Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.31. 10,152,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. The company has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.04. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

