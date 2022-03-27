Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. 1,188,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,988. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

