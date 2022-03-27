Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $513.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,824. The firm has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $360.55 and a 1 year high of $515.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

