Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 225,096 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,096 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 66,116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,894,340. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

