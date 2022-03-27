Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 350 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 97,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

ICF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. 485,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

