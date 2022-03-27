TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 9,044 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 2.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

NEM traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. 3,739,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,846,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.