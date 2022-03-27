TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TTMI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 289,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in TTM Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.