Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 41324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The stock has a market cap of C$370.70 million and a PE ratio of -28.24.
Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)
