Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 41324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The stock has a market cap of C$370.70 million and a PE ratio of -28.24.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

