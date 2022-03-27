Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 160,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00.

JELD stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

