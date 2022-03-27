Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.93. 1,978,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.