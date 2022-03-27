U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,700 shares, a growth of 751.2% from the February 28th total of 107,700 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of USEG opened at $5.42 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

