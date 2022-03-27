UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $109,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,965. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

